Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellectis from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 1,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

