Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 109.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

