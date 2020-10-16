Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

