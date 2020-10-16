CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $69.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in CGI by 15.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CGI by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CGI by 23.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CGI by 109.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 394,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CGI by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.