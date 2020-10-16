Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHPRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Champion Iron in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPRF remained flat at $$2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,324. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

