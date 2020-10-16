Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$4.30 price objective on Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 target price on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE CIA traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$2.96. 296,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,131. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.43. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$3.18.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$244.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.4370667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

