Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.42.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.49. 846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $250.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $427,285.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 25.0% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

