Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 328 ($4.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

LON:CAY traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 243.60 ($3.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. Charles Stanley Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.