Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHGG. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE CHGG traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $85.33. 5,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,397.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $167,213.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,389.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,027,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

