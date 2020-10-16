Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Danske downgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

CHYHY opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

