Christopher G. Mccann Sells 27,724 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at $32,051,571.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,605. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
