CIBC Downgrades TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.59. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

