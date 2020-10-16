Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

NYSE XEC opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 2,817.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 25,586 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 541.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 665.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,029,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 895,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

