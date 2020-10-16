Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.62. Cinedigm shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 161,087 shares.

CIDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

In other Cinedigm news, major shareholder Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,406,666.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.