Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Shares of CTAS opened at $348.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.04. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cintas by 30.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 289.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

