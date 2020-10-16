Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 294,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,698,471. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

