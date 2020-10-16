CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $19.74, but opened at $22.53. CIT Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 214,225 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CIT Group by 106.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 51.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 851,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 287,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CIT Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CIT Group by 783.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

