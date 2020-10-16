Citigroup Increases Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $74.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,716. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.15. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

