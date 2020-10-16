Citigroup Lowers ASX (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of ASX (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASX in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered ASX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get ASX alerts:

ATGSF stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. ASX has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.