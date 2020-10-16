Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NYSE C opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $13,970,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

