Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.88

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $20.61. Citizens shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 3,179 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $4,477,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

