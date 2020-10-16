(CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) & Vectrus (OTCMKTS:VEC) Head to Head Review

(CITY) (OTCMKTS:CITY) and Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (CITY) and Vectrus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (CITY) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vectrus $1.38 billion 0.34 $34.72 million $3.21 12.55

Vectrus has higher revenue and earnings than (CITY).

Profitability

This table compares (CITY) and Vectrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (CITY) N/A N/A N/A Vectrus 2.11% 14.85% 5.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for (CITY) and Vectrus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (CITY) 0 0 0 0 N/A Vectrus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vectrus has a consensus price target of $62.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.75%. Given Vectrus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vectrus is more favorable than (CITY).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Vectrus shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of (CITY) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Vectrus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vectrus beats (CITY) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (CITY)

Avalon Correctional Services, Inc. (Avalon) is a developer and operator of halfway houses in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. The Company’s halfway houses and local, community partners provide men and women with the skills, guidance, knowledge, and resources necessary to make the transition from incarceration to free society. The Company offers residential reentry facilities, drug courts and treatment centers, among others. It provides housing, food, counseling, training, and other services to those in its care. The Company’s facilities include Austin Residential Reentry Center, Austin Transitional Center, Carver Transitional Center, Carver Center Veteran Residential Program, Cheyenne Transitional Center, Corpus Christi Transitional Center, Dallas Transitional Center, El Paso Multi-Use Facility, El Paso Transitional Center, Fort Worth Transitional Center, Turley Residential Center and Tulsa Transitional Center. The Company is a subsidiary of CCA.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc. provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines. It also provides information technology and network communication services, including sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the Department of Defense. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

