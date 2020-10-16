Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

