CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.73

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $258.73 and traded as low as $244.90. CML Microsystems shares last traded at $244.90, with a volume of 92 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 255.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 259.01.

CML Microsystems Company Profile (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

