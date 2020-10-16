Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $804.72 million, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $31,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Codexis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Codexis by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.