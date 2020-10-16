Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,099.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 677,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,765 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,277,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

