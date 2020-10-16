Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%.
CBAN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.