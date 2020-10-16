Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

CBAN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,954.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,954.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lee Bagwell bought 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,904.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,442 shares of company stock worth $82,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

