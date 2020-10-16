COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CODYY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR alerts:

CODYY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,043. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.