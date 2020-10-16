Comparing Aphria (APHA) and Its Competitors

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aphria to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 361 411 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $8.93, indicating a potential upside of 85.55%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 93.83%. Given Aphria’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -43.73 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 1.57

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

