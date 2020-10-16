Comparing Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) and Its Rivals

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ARMP) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Armata Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.01% -57.52% Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Armata Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1540 4618 9147 412 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 21.98%. Given Armata Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armata Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals $120,000.00 -$19.48 million -1.40 Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.43

Armata Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Armata Pharmaceuticals. Armata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing AP-PA02 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for treating diseases caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company is headquartered in Marina del Rey, California.

