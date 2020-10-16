Comparing BioCardia (BCDA) & Its Competitors

BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BioCardia to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BioCardia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCardia Competitors 1540 4617 9146 412 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 23.18%. Given BioCardia’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -3,331.90% -441.82% -167.17% BioCardia Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $710,000.00 -$14.71 million -0.91 BioCardia Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.43

BioCardia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia. BioCardia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCardia rivals beat BioCardia on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

