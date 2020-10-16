Comparing Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) & STARPHARMA HOLD/S (NASDAQ:SPHRY)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and STARPHARMA HOLD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% STARPHARMA HOLD/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and STARPHARMA HOLD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 STARPHARMA HOLD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and STARPHARMA HOLD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.20 STARPHARMA HOLD/S $1.94 million 222.14 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

STARPHARMA HOLD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

STARPHARMA HOLD/S Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom. It also develops DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of a range of tumors, such as breast, prostate, and lung; and DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for solid tumors, as well as DEP irinotecan, an anti-cancer drug used to treat colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.

