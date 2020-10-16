Comparing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Charter Oak Bank (NYSE:CHOB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Charter Oak Bank (OTCMKTS:CHOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Charter Oak Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 19.70% 11.82% 1.07% Charter Oak Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charter Oak Bank has a beta of -7.42, indicating that its stock price is 842% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Charter Oak Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 2.13 $6.91 billion $4.34 8.90 Charter Oak Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Oak Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S. Bancorp and Charter Oak Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 3 9 10 0 2.32 Charter Oak Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.08, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Charter Oak Bank.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Charter Oak Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 3,018 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,681 ATMs. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Charter Oak Bank Company Profile

As of February 19, 2011, Charter Oak Bank was acquired by Bank of Marin. Charter Oak Bank offers banking services in the United States. The bank's services include deposit accounts, including business accounts, consumer accounts, and money market accounts; and loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, consumer loans, and loans for construction, real estate, wineries, and vineyards. It also offers online banking services. Charter Oak Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Napa, California.

