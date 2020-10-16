Comparing United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) & Medalist Diversified REIT (OTCMKTS:MDRR)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

United Development Funding IV has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Medalist Diversified REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT $8.27 million 1.65 -$3.02 million N/A N/A

United Development Funding IV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Medalist Diversified REIT -49.19% -23.06% -5.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Development Funding IV and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Dividends

United Development Funding IV pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats United Development Funding IV on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial, limited service hotels, and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.