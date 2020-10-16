Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $746.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $7.97.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 64.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,994 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 1,005,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 1,363,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

