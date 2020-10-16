CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.61.

NYSE:CCR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.