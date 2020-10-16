CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEIX. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE CEIX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 858,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

