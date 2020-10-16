Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $82.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,956. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

