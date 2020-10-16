Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) versus Penske Automotive Group (NASDAQ:PAG) Financial Analysis

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consolidated Water and Penske Automotive Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.19 $435.80 million $5.28 10.40

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Consolidated Water and Penske Automotive Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Penske Automotive Group 0 3 5 0 2.63

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.53%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.14%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20% Penske Automotive Group 1.53% 11.48% 2.32%

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Consolidated Water on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company also engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 9 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 345 automotive retail franchises, of which 154 franchises are located in the United States; and 191 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealership locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

