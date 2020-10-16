Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €99.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.06 ($114.18).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of ETR:CON traded down €1.32 ($1.55) on Thursday, hitting €97.96 ($115.25). 705,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.82. Continental has a one year low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a one year high of €133.10 ($156.59).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.