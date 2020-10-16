Contrasting ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) & Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) and Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

0.1% of ADIDAS AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Alliance Sports Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADIDAS AG/S 2.67% 8.20% 2.76% Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADIDAS AG/S and Alliance Sports Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADIDAS AG/S 2 6 7 0 2.33 Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Alliance Sports Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADIDAS AG/S $26.48 billion 2.41 $2.21 billion $5.43 29.97 Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ADIDAS AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Volatility and Risk

ADIDAS AG/S has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADIDAS AG/S beats Alliance Sports Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags, balls, fitness equipment, golf clubs, and hockey sticks under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space; and Y-3 label business activities. It sells its products through approximately 2,300 own-retail stores; 14,000 mono-branded franchise stores; and 150,000 wholesale doors, as well as its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.