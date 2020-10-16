Contrasting Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and FVCBankcorp (NYSE:FVCB)

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and FVCBankcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.62 $4.44 billion $4.02 9.43 FVCBankcorp $69.28 million 2.24 $15.83 million $1.08 10.65

Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Bank of New York Mellon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of New York Mellon and FVCBankcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of New York Mellon 22.31% 10.34% 0.95% FVCBankcorp 20.72% 8.46% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bank of New York Mellon and FVCBankcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of New York Mellon 1 8 9 0 2.44 FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus target price of $45.03, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of New York Mellon beats FVCBankcorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

