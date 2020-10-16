Contrasting EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and SEI Investments (OTCMKTS:SEIC)

EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get EZTD alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EZTD and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A SEI Investments 0 1 2 0 2.67

SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.20%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than EZTD.

Profitability

This table compares EZTD and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZTD N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 28.47% 27.38% 22.70%

Risk & Volatility

EZTD has a beta of -3.54, meaning that its share price is 454% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of EZTD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZTD and SEI Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.65 billion 4.97 $501.43 million $3.24 17.28

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than EZTD.

Summary

SEI Investments beats EZTD on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZTD

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for EZTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.