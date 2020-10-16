Contrasting Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Electronics and Integrated Media Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $753.48 million 0.71 $3.63 million $0.26 148.65 Integrated Media Technology $890,000.00 14.53 -$10.88 million N/A N/A

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Media Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Universal Electronics and Integrated Media Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrated Media Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.00%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Integrated Media Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Integrated Media Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Media Technology has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Integrated Media Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 4.40% 10.97% 5.47% Integrated Media Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Integrated Media Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves service providers, original equipment manufacturers, retailers, private label brands, and pro-security dealers and companies in the computing industry. The company sells its products under the One For All brand in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Integrated Media Technology Company Profile

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems. The company also provides 3D super workstations for content conversion of 2D videos to 3D mode for the TV and movie industry; and VisuMotion, a set of software designed for 2D to 3D conversion, as well as 3D content creation. In addition, it sells and distributes switchable glasses; and offers 3D consultancy, management, and trading services. The company was formerly known as China Integrated Media Corporation Limited and changed its name to Integrated Media Technology Limited in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Integrated Media Technology Limited is a subsidiary of Marvel Finance Limited.

