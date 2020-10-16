Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NYSE CLB opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $701.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $49.22.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

