Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CORE. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

NASDAQ CORE opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $7,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 27.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 947,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after buying an additional 204,930 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after buying an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after buying an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.