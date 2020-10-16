Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.585-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Corelogic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

