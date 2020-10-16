CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on COR. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.56.

Shares of COR stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.20. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

