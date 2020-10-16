Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.