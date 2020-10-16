CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

CRVL stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80. CorVel has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $167,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,650,589 shares in the company, valued at $596,491,327.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,567,764. Corporate insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CorVel by 50.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CorVel by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

